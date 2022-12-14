Today the most urgent familial problem faced by parents  of adults is the search for a suitable spouse for their children. Ask  any parent and they will express  their agony and open their heart  out then and there. I am disturbed  watching children being overage,  especially girls who have crossed  thirty years. One possible reason is the high  standards and ideals chalked out  both by parents and their children.  Nobody is ready to compromise. I  have seen that they compromise  conveniently on the matter of jobs.  Overeducated boys and girls end  up accepting a job much lower as  per their qualification. The second reason is weak family  ties. Sometimes suitable marriage  proposals are available within the  family, but they are shunned either because of some cold war between relatives or because of brittleness of relationships. The rate of  divorce within first cousins is glaringly high. Durability of family ties  is on the rot owing to lack of tolerance and sympathy, and the rat  race to outgun one another in material gains. The opulent relatives  look down upon the other havenot relatives, and look for marriage  proposals outside the family. The third reason is the belated  search of proposals. Parents remain smug and wait for proposals  themselves knocking at their door.  It happens when parents are overconfident of the job and the look of  their children. Last but not the least, it is the  wrong yardstick to judge the suitability of proposals. Appearance is preferred to inner beauty. Media has set absolutely wrong standards of beauty. Fairness of skin color is made wrongly the first priority.  How can everybody be fair skinned? It’s ironical that being a problem of  every home, we don’t budge an inch  from our selfishness and hubris to  solve it. The media should come forward to fix this public opinion. Afterall, it is said people see what media  shows. A threat to the peaceful social existence of man on this earthly planet, is not an individual matter.  Let’s hope sanity rubs off on all of us. M. NADEEM NADIR, Kasur.

Passenger van falls in river, four die, several disappear in Battagram