Today the most urgent familial problem faced by parents of adults is the search for a suitable spouse for their children. Ask any parent and they will express their agony and open their heart out then and there. I am disturbed watching children being overage, especially girls who have crossed thirty years. One possible reason is the high standards and ideals chalked out both by parents and their children. Nobody is ready to compromise. I have seen that they compromise conveniently on the matter of jobs. Overeducated boys and girls end up accepting a job much lower as per their qualification. The second reason is weak family ties. Sometimes suitable marriage proposals are available within the family, but they are shunned either because of some cold war between relatives or because of brittleness of relationships. The rate of divorce within first cousins is glaringly high. Durability of family ties is on the rot owing to lack of tolerance and sympathy, and the rat race to outgun one another in material gains. The opulent relatives look down upon the other havenot relatives, and look for marriage proposals outside the family. The third reason is the belated search of proposals. Parents remain smug and wait for proposals themselves knocking at their door. It happens when parents are overconfident of the job and the look of their children. Last but not the least, it is the wrong yardstick to judge the suitability of proposals. Appearance is preferred to inner beauty. Media has set absolutely wrong standards of beauty. Fairness of skin color is made wrongly the first priority. How can everybody be fair skinned? It’s ironical that being a problem of every home, we don’t budge an inch from our selfishness and hubris to solve it. The media should come forward to fix this public opinion. Afterall, it is said people see what media shows. A threat to the peaceful social existence of man on this earthly planet, is not an individual matter. Let’s hope sanity rubs off on all of us. M. NADEEM NADIR, Kasur.