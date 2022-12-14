Share:

Muzaffargarh - Farmers demanded the government to ensure supply of canal water for wheat crop as it would surely help reduce input cost on wheat crop. The farmers have to spend big amounts to run tubewell for irrigating the wheat crop. Different farmers namely Naseer Bukash, Allah Yar Khan, Abdul Ghaffor, Malik Liaqat and some others talking to media stated that canal water was essential to get enhanced production of golden grains (wheat). They stated that the farming community was worried due to lack of canal water. The government should pay immediate attention and ensure supply of canal water. However, wheat crop has been cultivated against 680,214 acres in district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. The government has set a target of 617,000 acres. POLICE EVICT LAND GRABBERS FROM OLD MAN’S PROPERTY Muzaffargarh district police evicted a number of land grabbers from the property of a 72-year old farmer after they held him along with his family hostage, disconnecting water supply, electricity and blocked entry/exit of the family from their residence in Kundai area of tahsil Alipur on Tuesday. Upon receiving information that the land grabbers had blocked entry/exit of the family from all four directions, DSP Alipur accompanying a police contingent from Kundai reached the site and started action against the land grabbers. Earlier, SHO Qaisar Husnain had reached the site on complaint of elderly farmer Khadim Hussain; however, dozens of men and women, resisted police. Meanwhile, DSP Mian Yousuf Haroon also reached the site. The land grabbers escaped after noticing the reinforcement. The police got power and water supply restored to their residence and removed hurdles from their way. The police have also started legal action against the land grabber Naseer Gopang alias Andhari.