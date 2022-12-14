Share:

ISLAMABAD/FAISALABAD - The government has provided Rs538 billion to farmers under Kissan Package in order to revive and develop the agriculture sector of the country, particularly in the areas which were badly affected due to catastrophic floods and torrential rains. Meanwhile, the government is also providing cash grants to the farmers of flood hit areas for restoring farming activities in these areas and enabling the farming communities to bring their lands under different seasonal crop production for compensating them, said a senior official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said government had decided to provide cash grants to farmers of flood hit areas of the country and in this regard a strategy was also evolved to maintain transparency and ensure efficiency to provide relief to farming communities of these areas. He said that these cash grants are being provided under the data compiled for Benazir Income Supports Program (BISP) for ensuring provision of grants to deserving farmers, adding that over Rs6.6 billion would be provided to farmers of flood hit areas. Meanwhile, he said that government has also approved power subsidy to facilitate the farmers and provide them electricity on affordable rate of Rs13 per unit, adding that the Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet had approved the scheme of subsidy. He further informed that after the approval of the ECC, the power subsidy scheme was in place and the farmers would be provided relief on electricity bills of the months of November, 2022, adding that over 300,000 farmers across the country would be benefited. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a special package of Rs 1,800 billion to promote agriculture sector and provide farmers particularly in the flood hit areas free seeds, inexpensive loans and to bring down prices of fertilizers and electricity for tube wells. He said about one million tube wells in the country were running on electricity and under the new package the government was also intended to provide interest free loans for 300,000 tube wells for their solarization so that farmers would get free of cost electricity. applIcatIonS InvIted for wheat productIon competItIon The agriculture department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition 2022-23 up to January 31. A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department said on Tuesday that growers who had five acres or more irrigated land were eligible to participate in wheat competition and position holders would be awarded prizes. He said that application forms were available free in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and applications would be received up to January 31. More information in this regard could be obtained from the agri dept during office timings or from helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday.