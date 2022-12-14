Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has completed its work on damage assessment survey of flood-affected areas with the collaboration of all stakeholders. “Damage assessment has been carried out in the flood-affected areas in an impartial manner,” said Minister for Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while responding to a calling attention notice, moved by opposition benches. The Minister said that the National Disaster Management Authority [NDMA] has fully cooperated in the damage assessment process. He said the government has effectively highlighted Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at the international level. Sharing his input regarding international partners, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that international partners including the World Bank [WB] were also involved in the survey of floodhit areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab. Sadiq dispelled the impression that the federal government was responsible for the lapse of Asian Development Bank’s loan of two hundred million dollars for Greater Thal Canal project. He said this soft loan can still be secured if Punjab and Sindh develop consensus on this important project. He said we are ready to facilitate this process. Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Hamid Hameed has said that efforts are afoot to check gas load-shedding in the country. The Minister, responding to a calling attention notice, said a gas load management plan is being implemented at present to ensure that the gas is available to the domestic consumers during cooking times. Alluding to the depletion of gas reserves, he said work is continuing to explore new oil and gas reserves. Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed a resolution extending the Tax Laws Second Amendment Ordinance 2022 for a further period of 120 days. Later, the month-long National Assembly session was prorogued sine die without initiating debate over the presidential address.