The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has officially announced that all provinces of the country will experience at  least 16 hours of gas loadshedding this winter as national reserves have been almost depleted. This is a reality that the citizens  of Pakistan have begrudgingly come to terms with as the gas crisis has been looming over our heads for quite some time now. The  smart thing to do would have been to set up the framework for alternative sources of energy back when the gas crisis was relatively  new and manageable, but we failed to act. The hope is that instead  of depriving the population once again, we will use this opportunity to explore other avenues and reduce our reliability of gas. The gas crisis is one of Pakistan’s major issues and it becomes  rather prominent during the winter season. Extended hours of  loadshedding or low-pressure gas put millions of people to the  test across the country as they are unable to carry out routine  functions. Every year, citizens voice their grievances and they fall  on deaf ears. Even if the government acknowledges and listens  to the rightly filed complaints, there is little it can do as its hands  are tied behind its back. It would seem as though we have been  pushed into a corner and the best way out of it would have been  to reduce dependence on gas entirely. According to the federal minister for petroleum, Dr Asim Hussain, there is an 80 percent chance that Pakistan will run out of gas  entirely by this time next year. These are concerning estimates that  policymakers have been ringing alarm bells over and yet, no mechanism for utilising alternative sources of energy has been set up. Instead, loadshedding schemes are being devised according to which  each city might get gas for a select two hours, three times a day. Right now, we are at the precipice of an even bigger crisis of  exhausting the gas supply entirely but there is still time to bring  about change, should the government decide to. Of course, this  would mean that stringent measures would need to be taken, but  the government has to be willing to step outside its comfort zone  and assume responsibility for the matter

Passenger van falls in river, four die, several disappear in Battagram