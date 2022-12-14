Share:

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has officially announced that all provinces of the country will experience at least 16 hours of gas loadshedding this winter as national reserves have been almost depleted. This is a reality that the citizens of Pakistan have begrudgingly come to terms with as the gas crisis has been looming over our heads for quite some time now. The smart thing to do would have been to set up the framework for alternative sources of energy back when the gas crisis was relatively new and manageable, but we failed to act. The hope is that instead of depriving the population once again, we will use this opportunity to explore other avenues and reduce our reliability of gas. The gas crisis is one of Pakistan’s major issues and it becomes rather prominent during the winter season. Extended hours of loadshedding or low-pressure gas put millions of people to the test across the country as they are unable to carry out routine functions. Every year, citizens voice their grievances and they fall on deaf ears. Even if the government acknowledges and listens to the rightly filed complaints, there is little it can do as its hands are tied behind its back. It would seem as though we have been pushed into a corner and the best way out of it would have been to reduce dependence on gas entirely. According to the federal minister for petroleum, Dr Asim Hussain, there is an 80 percent chance that Pakistan will run out of gas entirely by this time next year. These are concerning estimates that policymakers have been ringing alarm bells over and yet, no mechanism for utilising alternative sources of energy has been set up. Instead, loadshedding schemes are being devised according to which each city might get gas for a select two hours, three times a day. Right now, we are at the precipice of an even bigger crisis of exhausting the gas supply entirely but there is still time to bring about change, should the government decide to. Of course, this would mean that stringent measures would need to be taken, but the government has to be willing to step outside its comfort zone and assume responsibility for the matter