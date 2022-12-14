Share:

In Gilgit, a complete ban would be imposed on the manufacture, delivery, sale, and use of plastic bags from 1st of next month.

In this connection, a meeting regarding making Gilgit-Baltistan free of plastic bags was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani.

Eco-friendly cloth and paper bags would be introduced as alternatives to plastic bags.

The provision of easy and interest-free loans will be ensured in collaboration with GBRSP and KCBL for textile and paper manufacturing.

In the meeting, it was also decided that Section 144 will be implemented to completely ban plastic bags from January 1st, 2023.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan urged the concerned institutions to use all resources to make Gilgit plastic free district.

It has been urged to make full efforts to get rid of plastic and to conduct a full public awareness campaign.