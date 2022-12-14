Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the number of foreign diplomats visiting Gwadar grows, German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas and Consul General of German Consulate in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz paid a special visit to the city to assess the ease of doing business and diverse investment opportunities. According to Gwadar Pro, Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani welcomed them in his office and gave them a comprehensive briefing of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2015-2050. He informed them about various stages of development in terms of infrastructure, logistic patterns, business district, industry and tourism. He also discussed progress of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), which is expected to be completed next year, saying that the new airport will be a high-octane boost for investors and businessmen as more airways materialise. “Gwadar has incredible ferry projects for Karachi, Iran, Oman and the other Gulf states. GDA intends to involve private partners who are looking for investment offers to get the project moving. German businesses are encouraged to research potential commercial opportunities,” he added. He also drew German diplomats’ attention to the upcoming fortunes of free economic zones and the central business district, which are enticed with tax breaks and lucrative investment opportunities. Later, Alfred Grannas, German ambassador in Pakistan, and Dr Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of the German Consulate in Karachi, along with Christian Bottcher, First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, visited Gwadar Free Zone. COPHC Chairman Zhang Baozhong briefed visiting dignitaries on the company’s commercial and socio-economic activities. He welcomed potential German investors to the Gwadar Free Zone and offered their investment to help promote the region’s social and economic development. German diplomats also visited the Belt and Road Scientific Research Laboratory and appreciated the social services of COPHC. German ambassador and Consul General of German Consulate in Karachi reviewed the infrastructure schemes and business plans. They termed the visit very productive and assured of discussing investment opportunities with German companies.