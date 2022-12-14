Share:

The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 to Rs170,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs170,800 during the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 86 to Rs 146,519 whereas as the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 134,309, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1990 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1706.10.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 9 to $1808 compared to its sale at $1917, the association reported.