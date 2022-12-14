Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan of Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was following the policy of higher and quality education. All available resources were being utilised for imparting quality education, he said this while interacting with the concerned officers and the public present during the inspection of the under-construction building of B, R, C College in Barkhan. On this occasion, the minister said serving the masses, ensuring the provision of basic facilities and addressing issues of the public are top priorities of the government.