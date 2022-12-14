Share:

ISLAMABAD - Graana.com, Pakistan’s #1 online real estate marketplace, recently featured in the capital’s first international housing expo, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Housing & Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Many esteemed senior representatives of the company were in attendance, most notably CEO & Chairman Shafiq Akbar. “We are proud to be a part of this platform that focuses on influencing and accelerating the transformation of Pakistan’s real estate sector,” stated Shafiq Akbar. “Graana.com has been at the forefront of these new, dramatic changes, striving to make the property sector an effective growth driver in the national economy.” The four-day event featured a number of lucrative investment opportunities and exclusive offers, attracting both new and seasoned property investors, as well as industry peers. The expo combined real-world expertise, thought leadership and concrete solutions to fuel value creation in the market, establish connections and provide a comprehensive view of the latest developments. Since its launch, Graana.com has been highlighting the need for providing informed content and transparent end-to-end services to revolutionise the local market. It has developed the OADD (ownership, approvals, demand and delivery) formula as a result, and has delivered several state-of-theart projects that align with its purpose. These include Amazon Mall, Golf Floras, IMARAT Residences, IMARAT Builders Mall, Mall of IMARAT, Grand Bazar, Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott, among others. “Recognising the changing consumer needs, Graana.com has taken on a leading role in facing challenges of the evolving sector and getting acquainted with new opportunities,” said Group Director Farhan Javed. “Our visionary and entrepreneurial spirit pushes us to innovate in every real estate class there is.”