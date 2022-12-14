Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that Gulshan Iqbal Park would be inaugurated on December 24 and Mubarakpura Park would be extended. He said that permits issued to various companies for digging in the city were canceled and cases will be registered against those who damage the infrastructure. He expressed these views while addressing the weekly meeting on development projects. Local political leaders, officers of various departments, conveners of development projects were present on the occasion. While addressing, the DC said that after the agreement between the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and Solid Waste Management (SWMC) Sialkot, the task of cleaning the sewage drains will soon be entrusted to SWMC. He said that according to set target, Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Programme (PICIIP) officers were bound to ensure the drainage of 35 percent of the city’s sewerage water in two months and the machinery would be removed from Gohadpur Chowk after completing the work by December 31. The DC said that under the Roshan Sialkot campaign, street lights would be installed and made functional on the main highways of the city. Highway department would install remaining poles on Shahabpura flyover soon, he added.