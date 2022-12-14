Share:

ISLAMABAD - To assess the current situation of women with disabilities in Pakistan and highlight the challenges and opportunities for their growth, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan and the National Forum of Women with Disabilities (NFWWD) organised the ‘National Summit for the Empowerment of Women with Disabilities’ in Islamabad on Tuesday. In Pakistan, which is ranked 147 among 188 countries in the Gender Inequality Index, women with disabilities are a largely overlooked minority. The summit brought together over 100 participants, including representatives from government authorities as well as humanitarian and development organisations to chart a way forward on a more disability inclusive environment in the country. “A barrier-free environment is central in assisting women with disabilities reach their full potential and achieve autonomy,” said Abia Akram, CEO NFWWD. “This cannot be done without including the voice of these women in mainstream gender and disability decision-making processes.” “Immediate realisation of efforts is needed for inclusion of girls and women with disabilities in all walks of life in Pakistan,” said Mohammad Iqbal, the advisor on disability inclusion at the ICRC. “This includes their engagement through advocacy, sectoral capacity building programmes, and creating a space for their meaningful collaboration with the government multilateral agencies.” Participants emphasised upon the needs for systematic efforts for the segregation of data to design inclusive policies and service delivery based on targeted individual and environmental requirements. They also discussed prevalent challenges, shared best practices, and made recommendations for a way forward to enable full participation of women and girls with disabilities as well as ways to combat stigma and discrimination. The discussions led to the creation of action plan for the promotion of capacity building, advocacy and partnerships to facilitate the inclusion of girls and women with disabilities.