The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed on Wednesday hearing against the suspension of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf over the charge of damaging the national treasury.

The petition filed by a citizen against the National Assembly Speaker about the accusation of damaging the national treasury will be heard by IHC Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to the petitioner, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) granted Rs750 million for Independence Celebration programmes, the majority of which was used for the National Assembly’s Diamond Jubilee festivities on the NA speaker’s instruction.

The petitioner said, “Speaker Assembly had left the country during floods and other natural disasters with 25 members. The court should order the Election Commission to remove Raja Pervez Ashraf from the NA membership.

The petition now includes as parties the ECP, ECC, National Assembly, and Speaker Raja Pervaiz.