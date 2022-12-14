Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up next week a petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan "for concealing his alleged daughter s name in the nomination papers."

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition on Dec 20. Petitioner Mohammad Sajid contended that Mr Khan had disclosed his two sons and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. He sought the disqualification of the former premier under under Article 62(i)(f).

Last week, the high court issued pre-admission notice to the PTI chief in the case and sought reply till Jan 25. The court will decide on the maintainability of the petition after hearing the stance of Mr Khan.

In November last, the IHC had indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the petition after the petitioner did not appear before the court.

The IHC had already declared an identical petition (by another person) seeking the disqualification of the former premier for concealing Ms White as his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.