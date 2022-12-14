Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would announce the assemblies’ dissolution on Dec 17 -- a day on which the party is holding its power show at Lahore s Liberty Chowk.

Speaking during a press conference, the former premier claimed that today s meeting with PTI leaders featured a discussion of the nation s most pressing problems. Imran lambasted the current administration, claiming that it was a disgusting conduct to dismiss the cases of the largest mafias and that such behaviour was unheard of in the banana republic.

He continued to criticise his political rivals by claiming that various books had been released internationally that exposed the crimes committed by the Sharif family and Asif Ali Zardari and advised them to sue for defamation. He said that the British Broadcasting organisation produced a documentary about him and his political competitors.

He claimed that Pervez Musharraf had originally given them the NRO and that General (Rtd) Bajwa had handed them the NRO-II.

“Pakistan really needed a strong army, but that could only happen in the absence of outside interference”, said Imran.

Lamenting that the PTI leadership had been the target of animosity for the last seven months, asking who was responsible for the Toshakhana case and who was detaining PTI leaders.

Senator Azam Swati, the leader of the PTI, was subjected to a heavy punishment, according to Mr Khan, who was speaking on behalf of the senator.

Mr Khan said that he believes Pakistan was purposefully driven towards default, adding that a default would have an impact on the nation s security.

The party had earlier announced a power show at Liberty Chowk and other divisional headquarters throughout Punjab. The party chief Imran Khan is expected to announce a decision about the future course of action. The former prime minister presided over a meeting on Tuesday.

Additionally, PTI chief Imran Khan told the PTI lawmakers from Bhakkar, Mianwali, Pakpattan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal that the assemblies would be dissolved this month at a meeting with them. "By Dec 20, I shall announce the time and date for dissolving the provincial assembly of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP)", he added.