Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan met with Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed regarding the renovation of International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh. KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain, Treasurer Ashraf Yahya, Director Park Asim Khan were also present there. The delegation said that the same court was renovated by the DMC South three years ago, but its condition has deteriorated due to the recent rains. “If it is renovated timely, we will be able to conduct 6th Commissioner’s Cup Basketball Tournament at this court from Jan 20, in which the universities, colleges and clubs of Karachi will participate.