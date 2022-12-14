Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that the land of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was the assets of the citizens and had to be protected from the Qabza mafia at all costs. “There are clear orders of the Supreme Court regarding encroachments, so no concession can be given to anyone in this regard. The auction of petrol pumps and huts of KMC will be done keeping in mind the current market value and urban requirements. Continuous feedback is being taken from the officers posted on revenue collection and important decisions will be taken as per requirement,” The Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting with officers of the Land Department in his office here Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Senior Director Land Najam-Uz-Zaman, Senior Director Anti-Encroach ment Imran Ahmed Rajput, Additional Director and Deputy Director of Land Department were also present on this occasion. Dr Syed Saifur Rahman reviewed the current situation of recovery from KMC land and property in detail during the meeting. He directed the officers to speed up the recovery process and issue dues payment notices to the defaulters immediately. “The cases pending in the court must also be fully followed up and every possible effort be made to utilise the assets of KMC in the larger interest of the city,” he added. The Administrator Karachi said that no other kind of activi ties can be done on government land, adding that all the institutions that have established their offices on KMC land should be informed about it immediately. He said that the best way to save government land from encroachment was transparent auction, adding that it should not be delayed. He said that the previous fairs of KMC markets were not in accordance with the current market value, so they were revised. It was decided that the land value and rent would be determined based on the current market value. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that petrol pumps of KMC were an important source of revenue and therefore they could not be ignored, directing concerned department to ensure immediate implementation of the instructions. The Administrator said that the Land Department should computerise all its records and make the best use of all the KMC land in the city possible. “Wherever there is any obstacle, it should be informed so that immediate action can be taken to remove it. To increase the resources of KMC it is necessary to improve the recovery for which all possible steps will be taken,” he concluded.

PLAN TO INSTALL CHAIRLIFT AT KARACHI’S KIDNEY HILL PARK

Administra¬tor Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that a modern chairlift zip line would be installed at the Kidney Hill Park on a public-private partnership basis. He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Parks and Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and district municipal corporations (DMCs) in his office here. He said that it was necessary to make Bagh Ibne Qasim attractive for which maximum number of trees would be planted. “In Bagh Ibne Qasim, special corners will be made in the name of friendly countries to highlight the colours and their cultures,” he said, adding: “Trees will be planted around all major and important roads of Karachi.” He said that all small and big parks under the management of KMC would be improved and more trees be planted where necessary. “All plants in nurseries should be used for the beautification of the city. Parks and recreational areas must have facilities of food stalls, washrooms and sheds to connect the common people,” he added. The administrator directed KMC officials to increase their liaison with DMCs, cantonment boards and other institutions for the betterment of the city.