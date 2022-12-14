Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa was in financial crisis, yet the provincial chief executive didn’t care to take the opposition into confidence on any topic, stated opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday, while terming the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s remark against the federal government as irresponsible. On a point of order, he said that the Chief Minister had warned of staging a protest in the federal capital alongside the opposition and claimed that KP was in default. But the opposition leader was never consulted by the Chief Minister, he said. He claimed that confusion existed within the PTI leadership. “The Punjab government wants the KP Assembly dissolved first, but the KP government insists the Punjab Assembly should be dissolved first,” he said. He challenged the PTI leaders, saying: “Go for the dissolution if you have decided to do so.” The opposition leader claimed that because of the uncertainty surrounding the dissolution of the assembly, the federal government was refusing to provide assistance to the province. He claimed that even when the PTI was in power at the federal level, KP was experiencing issues with electricity, gas, etc, but the provincial setup did not pay attention to the opposition, which was giving the government its full support in fight for the rights of the province. He claimed that although the amount of foreign loans received by the PTI government reached Rs791 billion, no major projects were carried out in the province during that time, in contrast to his (the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal) administration, which had increased revenue through the discovery of oil and gas. Durrani also criticised the provincial government for worsening the state of law and order, claiming that lawmakers and other political figures were facing threats and extortion demands, police officers were dying in attacks, and street crime was on the rise because the government had failed to safeguard citizens’ lives and property. Prior to this, the Upper Dir MPA for the Pakistan People’s Party urged in a call-to-action notice that Sultankhel area be given tehsil status under the proposed Central Dir district. According to him, Sultankhel, which is in Dir’s third district and has the largest population, deserves to be a tehsil. Also, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who was in charge of the meeting, voiced concern over the members’ disinterest in what was going on in the House. He got angry by seeing only 20 members in the House when the lack of quorum was pointed out. Even after ringing the bells for two minutes, there were only 29 members present, thus the session had to be adjourned till Friday.