HONOLULU - Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawāna-nakoa, Hawaii’s so-called “last princess”, has passed away aged 96. The royal, known to her friends as Kekau, was one of the last living links to the royal family and was celebrated for her philanthropic support of traditional Hawaiian culture. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawaii and its people,” said her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa. “I will miss her with all of my heart.” No cause of death has yet been given. Abigail Kawānanakoa was born in Honolulu in 1926 and later attended school in Shanghai and California. Her great wealth, which is estimated to be $215m (£175m) and was held in trust, came from her great-grandfather, James Campbell, an Irish businessman who owned a sugar plantation. At the time, the role of US nationals in the coup was controversial, and President Grover Cleveland describing their involvement in the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy an “embarrassment”. After the prince’s death in 1908, his widow adopted their grandchild through the traditional Hawaiian custom of “hānai”, which strengthened Abigail’s claim to the informal title of princess. While some genealogists claimed that Princess Kawānanakoa had the strongest royal ties to Hawaii, a separate offshoot of the former royal family claims that Princess Owana Ka’ohelelani is the rightful head of the modern-day dynasty. Mrs Kawānanakoa herself admitted in a 2021 interview with Honolulu Magazine that had the monarchy survived, her cousin Edward Kawānanakoa would have been in line to rule ahead of her, based on the rules of succession.