PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its 84th meeting here on Tuesday approved issuance of arm license of prohibited bore to lawyers. The chief minister presiding over the meeting directed the concerned authorities to formulate a mechanism to extend the prohibited bore arm license facility to the general masses as well. The Cabinet decided to impose ban on the burning of tyres for industrial activities for a period of one year with the aim to curtail environmental pollution. The cabinet also okayed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Auction Rules 2022. Similarly, the cabinet nodded to the holding of digital literacy training for provincial cabinet members to promote e-governance and paperless culture in government offices. The cabinet approved extending of the tenure of 80 Muawin Qazis of Malakand division in the light of para-6 of Sharia Nizam Adal Regulations.