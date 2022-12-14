Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday said that the effects of the disaster caused by rain and flood were diminishing with time, but in this disaster, the only creature that had been unusually neglected was the female gender. She further said that we saw the government, philanthropists and welfare organizations actively participating in the relief activities, but the rights, needs and feelings of women were neglected and ignored in all the relief activities. The victims were provided with tents, money and other goods as a whole, but individually women’s needs were completely ignored.