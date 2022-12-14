Share:

Noble Laureate Malala Yousafzai met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi at CM office on Wednesday in which activities of Malala Fund in Pakistan, future strategy and other projects came under discussion.

The promotion of education in the province especially of girls education and STEAM programme was also discussed. Malala Yousafzai lauded CM Parvez Elahi’s programme to introduce reforms in the education sector and paid rich tributes to the education-friendly steps of CM Parvez Elahi.

The Chief Minister while talking with Malala Yousafzai disclosed that 25 thousand teachers would be inducted on the vacant posts in the schools across Punjab. The CM announced to impose a ban on giving corporal punishment in schools and madaris on the request of Malala and added that awarding physical punishment to students in madaris and schools especially to female students will not be acceptable at all.

He assured that the government would get implemented the law on giving physical punishment adding that this law will be passed from Punjab Assembly during current month.

The CM said that teachers will be inducted for imparting Punjabi education at the primary level adding that literacy rate will increase by adopting mother tongue as a source of providing education. The Punjab government is going to launch free transport for the female students adding that 100 percent increase has been made in awarding stipends to female students in South Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that Malala is pride of Pakistan and the endeavours of Malala for the promotion of education are highly appreciable. Malala Yousafzai is not only an excellent example for the women of Pakistan but also for the world. Malala Yousafzai confronted terrorism and extremism for the sake of getting education.

“Yousafzai made love common through education and defeated hatred,” he said adding that she is a role model and an emulating example for others who illuminated the light of knowledge in the darkness of ignorance.

CM Elahi lauded the activities of Malala Fund and extended an invitation to Malala Yousafzai, her father Zia ud Din Yousafzai, her husband Asar Malik and the allied delegation to visit the tourism of Lahore.

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai said that she often hears and reads about CM Parvez Elahi and highly acknowledges education-friendly steps of CM Parvez Elahi. She added that the Chief Minister did an invaluable work in the education sector.

She said that she is proud to represent herself before the world and pronounces the name of Pakistan with pride. She said that she wants that no child of Pakistan especially of Punjab should remain away from school adding that she wants to become the voice of female students of Punjab and is striving hard to resolve their problems.

The Nobel Laureate prayed that may Allah Almighty gives time and opportunity to the Chief Minister so that he can undertake further commendable steps for the promotion of female students’ education. She underscored that besides imparting religious and worldly education among the students it is inevitable to inculcate critical thinking among them as well.

Malala also thanked the Chief Minister on according her a warm hospitality. To expeditiously promote steam programmes comprising (science technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) was agreed during the meeting. Programme Director Malala Fund Pakistan Javed Ahmed Malik said that Malala Fund is focused to improve the vision of our education so as to have access to quality education along with enhancing the abilities of maximum number of females in order to empower them as well.

The Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai, her husband Asar Malik, country head Malala Fund Pakistan Javed Ahmed, Maria Qantenia, Nida Sultan, Shehra, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Schools Education and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.