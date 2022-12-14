Share:

SWAT - Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai reviewed preparation for the upcoming national census during a meeting held in Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif here on Tuesday. Divisional In-charge of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Shaukat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shangla Zia-ur-Rehman, Secretary-to-Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan, and other Deputy Commissioners from across the division participated. The divisional in charge of the National Census gave a detailed briefing about different preparations in the meeting. He said that the 7th census would be the first digital census in the history of Pakistan in which complete data of citizens will be obtained from the field and collected through an online system. He said that Commissioner has been nominated as Divisional Census Coordinator, DCs as District Census Coordinators for districts, and Assistant Commissioners for tehsils. He said that the training of trainers will start on December 19, that of enumerators on January 7, and then the field operation of the regular census will start on February 1. On the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division directed the divisional and district administrations to provide full support to the census staff so that this important phase of the national duty could be carried out smoothly. Given the possible problems in the supply of personnel in the snow-affected areas of some districts, the Commissioner suggested a change in the given timeline, on which the Divisional In-charge of Census assured to take the matter into consideration of the higher authorities.