The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Wednesday arrested the ‘front man’ of private contractor Rehmatullah Solangi in connection with the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam.

According to details, the accused Zawar Shah has been taken into custody from Sukkur in the Motorway land acquisition scam. He will be shifted to Karachi from Sukkur on transit remand.

According to the NAB sources, Zawar Shah is the alleged front man of Rehmatullah Solangi, a private contractor accused of corruption with the DC in M6 motorway scam.

Earlier, the fact-finding reported that overall 2.28 billion rupees were misappropriated in the motorway land acquisition scam in Naushehro Feroze district.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drew Rs 1.82 billion cash from the bank for the procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused which earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.