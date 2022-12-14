Share:

ISLAMABAD - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) on Tuesday announced “unconditional” support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the forthcoming local government elections in the federal capital. The announcement was made at a joint press conference of PTI Islamabad chapter president Ali Nawaz Awan and MWM political Secretary Engr Zaheer Naqvi here. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan said that the MWM chief Raja Abbas Nasir stood by PTI during the last eight months for which they were grateful to him. He said that PTI was striving hard to make Pakistan truly a welfare state, but unfortunately, the formula of ‘divide and rule’ sowed the seed of sectarianism and linguistic division in the country. He said that the PTI was contesting the LG polls like general elections, which was expected within next two to three months, adding that the party would easily grab the mayor slot in Islamabad. The PTI leader said that the people of Islamabad would vote to PTI on December 31 to inflict humiliating defeat on the ruling alliance, as the masses did in the by-polls elsewhere in the country. He said that during last eight months, the ruling coalition subjected the PTI to all kinds of state repression, ruined economy and imposed curbs on media. Ali Awan went on to say that PTI always took decisions for the future of the country instead of short term political gains, as it was evident from the unprecedented move in the history of Pakistan that 123 members of the National Assembly submitted their resignations collectively which were not accepted so far. However, he said that PTI MNAs would go to National Assembly for the approval of their resignations on the day of dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it was not possible to hold by-election on 567 seats, so there will be a general election. “Even if by-elections are held, we will win with a two-third majority.” On the occasion, Engr Zaheer Naqvi said that MWM supported PTI’s ideology of ‘State of Madina’. He said that true public representation was the need of the hour to steer the country out of the prevailing instability. He added that MWM was unconditionally supporting PTI in Islamabad LG polls.