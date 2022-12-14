Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the defamation notice issued by the Omni Group baseless, illegal, fake and absolutely wrong, demanding that Omni Group should immediately withdraw its notice and tender apology. In his reply to legal notice under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 dated 21st November 2022, sent through Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi and Barrister Mian Waleed Ashraf, Imran Khan provided details of the plea bargain made by Omni Group with NAB. In his reply, Imran Khan said that the notice was completely flawed in law, which did not meet the rules and regulations of the Defamation Ordinance 2002. Chairman PTI said that in July 2018, the JIT investigation report made on the orders of the Supreme Court revealed the close relationship between Omni Group, Zardari Group and Bahria Town. “A plea bargain was entered and approved by the accountability court to the tune of Rs 9 billion, which again is an admitted fact,” it reads. The breakdown of the plea bargain in six cases showed that the plea bargain for an amount of Rs 2,129.79 million was approved by the respected accountability court in reference No 2/2019 State Vs Hussain Lawai. Similarly, he said that plea bargain for an amount of Rs 200 million was approved by an accountability court in reference No 14/2019 State Vs Manzoor Qadir Kaka and plea bargain for an amount of Rs 1,563.02 million was approved by an accountability court in reference No 4/2019 State Vs Khawaja Anwer Majdeed. Plea bargain for an amount of Rs 31.79 million was approved by an accountability court in transactions of Rs 8.3 billion from Bahria Town through the Joint Account of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik into fake accounts and plea bargain for an amount of Rs 170 million was approved by an accountability court in taking Rs 1.22 billion kickbacks in JV Opal-225 by Zardari Group, it was stated. Moreover, he said that a plea bargain for an amount of Rs 4955.95 million was approved by an accountability court in a transaction made from the accounts of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd and Joint Accounts of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed into fake accounts. In light of the above facts, the statement given by Imran Khan that a plea bargain was made to the tune of Rs 9 billion stands true; hence, the notice under reply was unfounded, illegal, frivolous and incorrect,” it reads. “Therefore, the notice sent by Omni Group is baseless, illegal, fake and completely wrong, thus Omni Group should withdraw its notice immediately and tender apology to Chairman PTI,” it was stated.