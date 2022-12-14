Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan are strengthening with each passing day.

Tajik President was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Prime Minister House and formal welcome ceremony was also held in his honour. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the visiting dignitary.

A contingent of armed forces presented a salute to the visiting dignitary. President Rahmon reviewed the guard of honour, presented by a contingent of the three services.

The Tajik President Emomali Rahmon introduced his delegation with the prime minister while Shehbaz Sharif also introduced his cabinet members with the Tajik President.

Later, addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the visit of the president of Tajikistan to Pakistan is a matter of pride for us, adding that Dushanbe is an important country in Central Asia, and Pakistan and Tajikistan have long-standing relations.

Earlier, the prime minister held a one-on-one meeting with the visiting Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in which matters pertaining to bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest and regional issues.

The one on one meeting will be followed by delegation level talks.

Previously, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received the Tajik president as he alighted from his special aircraft, at the Islamabad International Airport.

Cannons boomed for a 21-gun salute in honour of the visiting dignitary, besides a salute presented by the static guard. Two children clad in traditional Pakistani dresses presented bouquets to President Emomali Rahmon.