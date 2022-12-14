Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan. The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on Dec 26 at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from Jan 3. The three ODIs will be played on Jan 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi. Meanwhile, a niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England in Karachi. The pacer will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessment at National High Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation. The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage.