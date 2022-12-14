Share:

Back in history on December 23, 1914, German troops that were engaged with WW1 put down their guns just after midnight on Christmas morning and sang carols. This occurred at the first light of dawn and many of the German soldiers had gotten out of their trenches and approached the Allied lines across the no-man’s land yelling ‘Merry Christmas’. At first, the Allied soldiers feared that it would be a trick being seeing the unarmed men approaching, they also got out from their trenches and shook hands with the enemy. The men then exchanged gifts of cigarettes and plum pudding and sang carols and songs for hours. There is even document proof of soldiers engaged in a good-natured game of soccer. This Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe and was one of the last examples of chivalry between enemies in war