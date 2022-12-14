Back in history on December 23, 1914, German troops that were engaged with WW1  put down their guns just after midnight on  Christmas morning and sang carols. This occurred  at the first light of dawn and many of the German  soldiers had gotten out of their trenches and approached the Allied lines across the no-man’s land  yelling ‘Merry Christmas’. At first, the Allied soldiers feared that it would be a trick being seeing  the unarmed men approaching, they also got out  from their trenches and shook hands with the enemy. The men then exchanged gifts of cigarettes and  plum pudding and sang carols and songs for hours.  There is even document proof of soldiers engaged  in a good-natured game of soccer. This Christmas  Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe and was one of the last examples of chivalry between enemies in war