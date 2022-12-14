Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-day major peace fair was jointly hosted by Peshawar University’s Department of International Relations and the International Relations Student Association. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has up a tourist information desk to inform the youth about the steps the tourism and cultural authorities have done to make it easier for people to visit tourist destinations. The festival will also feature traditional and cultural programmes, including music. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Department of Information and Public Relations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Department of Youth Affairs, and KPCTA are collaborating to organise the event. The continuing Peace Fair 2022 event aims to promote a favourable image of the province, develop peace and harmony, and provide direction to the province’s young via variety. The youth have set up various stalls where they are selling handicrafts, food, drinks, and products related to the local culture.