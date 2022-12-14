Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the government will complete the current programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it will provide all possible facilities to the businessmen to enhance the export of the country.

Presiding over a review meeting on current economic situation of the country in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said government inherited trembling economy but with its prudent policies, it brought economic stability in the country.

Reiterating his determination to complete the IMF programme, the Prime Minister directed all authorities concerned to take necessary steps to control the fiscal and current account deficit. In this regard, he asked to focus on necessary policy and administrative reforms.

He said currently the volume of IT export is two billion dollars which can easily be increased to five billion dollars by supporting entrepreneurs and new business start-ups.

Shehbaz Sharif said by providing facilities, overseas Pakistanis should be encouraged to send their funds to their homeland through banking channels.

He directed that the reforms in the energy sector should be implemented with full attention and diligence.

The premier called for making efforts to increase the local production of energy so that dependence on imported fuel can gradually be discontinued. He asked to inform public that saving energy is need of the hour.