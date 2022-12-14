Share:

RAwAlPINDI - Police carried out search operations in various areas of the district in order to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. The search operations were conducted by the police in the limits of police stations Mandra, Gujar Khan and Kahuta following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, he added. According to police spokesman, SDPO and SHOs of police stations, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, women commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law enforcement agencies took part in the search operation. “Police checked as many as 135 houses, 63 shops, four hotels during search operation besides collecting the data of 20 tenants,” he said, adding that the police also interviewed more than 200 persons and compiled their data. SSP Operations wasim Riaz Khan, who led the search operation, said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on terrorists and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi. On the other hand, SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya held an open court in Police Station Kallar Syedan following the directions of Inspector General of Police and Chief Minister Punjab. A large number of people appeared before the SP during the open court and lodged complaints against the policemen and officers. On the occasion, SDPO Kahuta Circle, SHO PS Kallar Syedan and other investigation officers of cases were also present. SP Babar Javed Joya issued on the spot orders for solution of public complaints against police officers and cops. Meanwhile, SSP Operations wasim Riaz Khan also organized an open court in the Police lines. During the open court, it has been decided to bring the suspect involved in the murder of a man in Kallar Syedan police through Interpol to Pakistan from abroad. According to SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, the final decision to bring the accused Tassawar back to Pakistan has been made. In the first phase, the suspect will be declared absconder by the court, and in the second phase a letter will be written to the federal government. Red warrant of the accused will also be obtained while he would be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol, he said. The SSP also charge sheeted the investigation officer of the murder case occurred on 3/9/2022 in Mohra Bhattian. According to contents of the FIR, the applicant Safdar Hussain told PS Kallar Syedan officials that he along with other relatives including brother-in-law Tahir Nadim was plaguing the land with a tractor when Tassawar along with armed men launched a brazen attack on them. He alleged Tassawar shot dead Tahir Nadim and fled from the scene. After killing the man, the killer managed to flee from Pakistan and hid in a foreign country. SSP Operation also issued show cause notice to SHO PS Gujar Khan SI Nazir Gheeba over his failure in arresting the accused involved in motorcycle theft case.