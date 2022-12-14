Share:

President Arif Alvi will travel to Lahore today to hold consultations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of assemblies, it has been learnt.

According to the details, President Alvi is expected to meet the PTI chairman as the deadline to announce the date of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies looms near.

The party has said that it will give a schedule on December 20 if the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif does not share the date for the general election.

The sources said that President Arif Alvi will meet Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in the provincial capital where he is recuperating after sustaining injuries in the gun attack.

Arif Alvi, who is holding talks with the PDM government on behalf of the PTI, will share details of his parleys with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The two leaders have held multiple rounds in Islamabad on issues related to elections, the economy and security. However, the discussions remain inconclusive as the government has rejected to hold talks with strings attached.

The sources believed that the PTI chairman may announce his final decision in this regard.

Former premier Imran Khan last month, in a surprise move, said that the PTI will not remain part of “this corrupt system” and quit all assemblies. The decision, however, has not been received wholeheartedly by the PTI and the senior leadership is advising the PTI chairman to be mindful of the consequences of such a drastic move.