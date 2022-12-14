Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) President Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain (R), in the farewell executive meeting, as the current tenure came to an end, in November 2022, recognised the high achievements of four of its members by offering ‘pride of performance’ awards. Dr Asma Afzal Shami, as PGF’s Chairperson Ladies Golf, raised the status of lady golfers from a ‘subsidiary category’ to that of ‘Lady Amateurs’ by prevailing upon the golfing establishment to institute five annual ladies golf championships – one at the National Level and four in the provinces. At her behest, the major golf clubs appointed Lady Golf Captains and made them part of the Tournament Committees. Ladies now had a voice in decision making. Due to her efforts, ladies are exempted from paying green fees at most golf courses, and are charged only 50% of the match fees in tournaments. As a result of these measures, the number of lady golfers increased from 60 to over 260, 20 of whom are single handicappers, 1 is a scratch player and 4 are on the prestigious WAGR List. Equally important was her success in institutionalizing Junior’s Golf (for under 14 girls) and using it as a nursery for ‘talent hunting’ for our future golf champions. However, her crowning achievement was the successful conduct of the 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in February 2020, with an ‘All Women Tournament Committee.’ Noting this, her Malaysian counterpart stated; “Our stereotyped impression of Pakistani women has undergone a sea change. They are women at their best!” As seven regional countries participated, this became the largest international golfing event held in Pakistan in recent memory and brought honour to Pakistan. In the words of our First Lady, “This has helped Pakistan to project its soft image and also robustly emerge on the Women’s Golfing Map of the Region.” Dr Shami also contributed towards National Integration by organising a, first ever, Ladies’ Golf Tournament in Quetta in October 2021, and motivating a group of 54 lady golfers, from all over Pakistan, to demonstrate their love for Baluchistan by participating in this. Her latest initiative has been to institutionalize annual Golf Matches in honour of two lady icons of yesteryears namely; Ms. Soni Wali who was the trail blazer of women’s Golf in KPK, and the legendary Mrs. Ghazala Ansari, the first Pakistani lady to achieve H’cap 1 and win the National Championship six times. Recognising her astounding achievements, PGF rewarded her with a Pride of Performance Award. Lt. Col. Zahid Iqbal (R) is the first Pakistani to acquire International Referee Qualification, has refereed about 30 tournaments in Pakistan, one in Europe and one in Thailand, recently. He has also translated the R&A Rules book in Urdu language. Taimur Hassan Amin was awarded for earning an international recognition and succeeded in being reelected as the Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, which holds a number of championships in the region, selecting players on merit through WAGR earned points. It is certainly an enormous honour for Pakistan. Malik Kamran, Manager Golf Operations, played a pivotal role in enabling PGF to get registered as Non Profit Organization with FBR plus rendering services in efficient running of PGF affairs. Personalized recognitions of high class achievements and services are bound to serve as a motivating force for further development of golf in Pakistan.