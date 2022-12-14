Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTCL Group including Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G donated 3000 warm jackets to help the flood affected communities of Balochistan for the on-going winter season. The jackets were handed over to Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) to distribute it amongst the flood affected families especially children, women and elderly to protect them from extreme cold in Orak, Panjpai & Kechi Baig, areas of Quetta, Ajram, Surkhab/Niganda & Tuba Kakari/Ibrahim Khan, areas of Pishin and Shna Khwara and Nasai areas of Killa Saifullah. On the initiative, Group Director PR, CSR & Corporate Communivcation, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL Group is aware that the plight of flood affected people has been worsened by extreme winters and women, children and the elderly have been struggling to protect themselves from cold and winter ailments. These are extremely difficult times and the affected people need our assistance to get through the hardship. That is why, PTCL Group under its continued commitment to the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit communities, decided to extend a helping hand to ease their suffering. We are grateful to BRSP for helping us roll out the initiative under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.”