Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has assured former Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) of conducting Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) elections soon. Talking to The Nation, Rashid Malik said that he had a long and fruitful meeting with IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari at his office along with top national tennis player Aqeel Khan and tennis promoter Sohail Malik from Canada, where they discussed in detail the opening of academies and concentrating on grassroots level as well as conduct of the due elections of Pakistan Tennis Federation. “There is a dire need to establish a good number of sports academies across the country as these are the nurseries, where future stars are produced. So the more academies we will have across the country, the better the production of players will be, who will represent the country at international level and win global glories for it,” he added. The tennis coach further said that he and Aqeel Khan discussed with the IPC Minister about the formalities, how tennis can be taken to the next level and how these tennis academies can play the best role in providing Pakistan future tennis stars. “The Minister assured us of his full support in establishing a maximum number of tennis academies across the country and urged the former and current tennis stars including Aqeel and I to play our role in making these academies functional and production houses of champion players.” Malik also praised the efforts of IPC Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari for promoting all the sports and infrastructure in Pakistan. He hoped that under his dynamic leadership; Pakistan, in the coming years, will be achieving its goals at international level. Lauding the services of Aqeel Khan for Pakistan tennis and his aim and vision of serving the game as a coach, the PLTA Secretary said: “Aqeel has served the game of tennis in great style and he must be conferred upon one of the best awards of the country. He is also keen to pay back whatever the country has given him in the form of coaching the young tennis players. He needs academies and facilities to impart his knowledge and prepare the youngsters for international assignments.” Rashid Malik also appreciated Sohail Malik from Canada, who is a keen promoter of tennis. “Mr. Sohail Malik is a philanthropist who is a keen supporter and promoter of tennis in Pakistan. He always responds to my call, whenever the need arises regarding helping the poor players or supporting me in conducting the maximum number of tennis tournaments.”