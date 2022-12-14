Share:

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Tuesday had a consultative meeting with party’s central Punjab leaders at his Zaman Park residence to elicit their opinion about the future course of action to be adopted by the party in the wake of coming elections. Issues relating to the anticipated dissolution of Punjab Assembly and the subsequent political scenario came under discussion during the meeting. Imran Khan directed the party office-bearers from central Punjab to focus on the upcoming elections and visit their constituencies on a regular basis. Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hamad Azhar, Colonel (retd) Ijaz Minhas, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Tariq Hameed, Ahmed Taha, Shanila Ali, Faizul Hasan Shah, Shaukat Bhatti, Azam Khan Niazi, Rana Madsar Umar, Amina Janjua, Dr. , Ahmad Chhata, Umar Farooq and Farooq Khan were among the local party leaders who called on the PTI chairman. present. Talking to the media after the meeting PTI’s central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the party office-bearers expressed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and supported his decision to dissolve the assemblies. “We will resign from the Punjab Assembly on a signal call from Imran Khan”, she said, adding that Imran Khan was standing by his stance against the imported government. Dr Yasmin also expressed reservations over the return of Suleman Shehbaz Sharif. Calling the PDM leader as thieves, she said the incompetent federal government had ruined the country’s economy. “The imported government has come to power only to finish its own cases. PDM thieves should be ashamed of imposing demands on leaders like Imran Khan who are honest and have heart for Pakistani people. They will oppose every decision of Imran Khan. It is after centuries that mothers give birth to great children like Imran Khan”, she remarked.