Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK and all its allies were on the same page in this regard. The PTI leader while briefing the media person here, he said a meeting had been convened under the chair of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the final date would be announced in a public meeting here at Liberty Chowk. Aslam Iqbal added: “My personal opinion is that assemblies should be dissolved before December 20 so that elections can be held before Ramazan.”