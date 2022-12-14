Share:

ISlAMABAD - Under its Orphan Sponsor Program, the Secours Islamique France (SIF) organized a puppet show at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad for the recreation and awareness of the children on their rights and protection. These children are mostly from sponsored orphan families in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Secours Islamique France (SIF) is implementing an Orphan Sponsorship Program in Islamabad and Rawalpindi at the community level, target group of the program are vulnerable orphan families which are targeted for the provision of stipend to support the education of the orphan children in addition to raising awareness to the sponsored families regarding child rights and protection. The SIF is currently supporting 683 orphan children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Tharparkar. To enable vulnerable families to afford their children’s education, the SIF provides cash assistance every year. The SIF also provides livelihood support to sponsored families through vocational training programs, apprenticeship, enterprise development assistance and livestock support. Speaking at the occasion, Head of Mission SIF Pakistan Dr. Altaf Abro said, “puppet show organized under the orphan sponsorship program (OSP) of SIF is not only to entertain children, but also to relay messages highlighting the importance of education, especially for girls, skills development for youth and children’s rights and protection in general.” Founded in 1991, the SIF is an international non-governmental solidarity organization acting in the fields of humanitarian and development sectors. working in the field for over 30 years, the SIF is now active in more than 20 countries, mainly in sectors including water and Sanitation (WASH), Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL), Education, and Child Protection. SIF is present in Pakistan since 2010.