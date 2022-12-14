Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized on Tuesday the second tax awards ceremony at Awan-e-Sadr Islamabad to acknowledge taxpayers at regional and national levels. Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Ms. Tahmina Amir, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former Presidents, Executive Committee members, Islamabad Chamber President Ahsan Bakhtawari, Small Chamber President Tariq Jadoon, Women Chamber President Rafat Shaheen, representatives from Federal Board of Revenue, heads of trade associations and a large number of members and traders attended the ceremony. Awards were given to highest tax paying organizations and individuals in various categories at the regional and national levels. Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Jah was also awarded with a distinguished award. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi in his keynote speech lauded RCCI for arranging the event and added that such events are a source of encouragement for taxpayers. Whenever any responsibility is given, Rawalpindi Chamber has always responded ahead, he said. He termed the continuation of policies essential for sustainable economic growth, promotion of industrialization and attracting foreign investment. Dr Arif Alvi underlined that digitalization of economy and business processes were vital for enhancing tax collection, promoting tax culture and transparency in the economy. He said that hurdles in the process of filing taxes by the business community required removal, besides provision of facilitation to the business community and resolution of their grievances and issues. The president said that Pakistan’s economy had been under stress due to multiple internal and external factors, adding that all stakeholders must act responsibly and display a unity of purpose to come out of the present situation. The president also urged the need to focus on the skill development of youth and establishing partnerships between academia and industry, besides providing education to over 20 million out-ofschool children. The president also called upon the members of the business community to enhance the participation of women in businesses and industry, besides providing them safe and friendly environment at the workplace. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the chamber was making efforts to promote business activities in the country, enhancing exports, and developing linkages with foreign trading partners in different sectors, particularly the IT sector. He further stressed upon continuation of policies for promotion of industrialization in the country, besides attracting foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf highlighted the need for political and economic stability, continuation of policies, providing facilitation to businesses, and taking steps to address their grievances. Earlier, the president distributed the RCCI awards among the highest taxpayers from the business community in different sectors, including retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, travel, construction, steel, poultry, and import sectors.