JAMSHORO - Several districts in Sindh face power shutdown due to some technical fault in the Jamshoro power plant. According to details, Electricity supply to Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Jamhshoro, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Tando Muhammad Khan has been suspended after the 500KV Jamshoro power plant developed a technical error. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) spokesperson while responding to the power blackout said that the power would be restored in a while. A 500KV transformer has tripped due to a technical fault in Jamshoro Grid Station, some grid stations and districts may face power outages for a while, he added. The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) teams are working to resolve the technical problems.