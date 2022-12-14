Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University organised a cultural day with the title of “Colors of Pakistan: Celebrating Our Cultural Diversity” on Tuesday at SMIU. Students had set up five different cultural halls in the premises of varsity representing culture of each province of Pakistan as: Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Cultural relics including traditional food, fabrics, furniture, musical instruments, cot, relhi, Ajrak, topi, handicrafts and other things were displayed in the halls. All students were clad in cultural dresses. This is why, amazing colors of our whole cultural identities of provinces of Pakistan had made SMIU most beautiful and colorful. Life was seemed live during this festivity at SMIU. Md Ismail Rahoo, Provincial Minister of Sindh’s Universities and Boards along with Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurated the event, which was organised by Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling (DSA) of SMIU.