Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday, on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.