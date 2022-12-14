Share:

The Tajik president is expected to visit Pakistan on Wednesday, opening the door to a bilateral agreement and MoUs being signed. This will strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and its closest neighbor in Central Asia. This close geographical proximity is among the many reasons why Tajikistan serves as an important partner for the country. Likewise, Pakistan has also offered access to Gwadar and Karachi ports. This opens the floor to prolonged mutual understanding between the bilateral partners and allows for future relationships to be established with the CAR countries. Additionally, during President Rahmon’s visit, an important transit trade agreement is likely to be signed. This is a great development as Pakistan is still in the disaster risk and recovery stage after the catastrophic floods. The agreement was not only recommended by the commerce ministry but will also bear fruit for the current residential unit projects enacted for flood victims. Having established the importance of the visit, it is important to outline future opportunities. In the long run, mere agreements are not enough. Pakistan’s geo-location allows for mutual benefit for the CAR countries as access can be granted to the seaports. Pakistan is located at the crossroads of Central and West Asia and could become an important gateway for two different directions. This is a great advantage for future negotiation and understanding. We must also maximise this current opportunity by looking for markets for Pakistani commodities in these regions. Not only will this ensure a balanced mutual agreement, but increased exports are direly needed for Pakistan’s balance of payments crisis. This FY has already seen much damage owing to the floods and more is expected by rising food insecurity, debt repayments, and more. As outlined by the PM at COP-27, these climate change risks must be addressed by the world and bilateral cooperation is a good way to do this. The main takeaway from the upcoming round of meetings must be the cementing of current relationships by adhering to bargains while focusing on potential avenues and relationships with the CAR states.