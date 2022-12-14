Share:

LOS ANGELES - Tory Lanez told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance” as he shot at her feet during an argument, a jury has been told. Prosecutors said the rappers got into a row as they drove away from a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Jurors in Los Angeles heard Megan, 27, insulted Mr Lanez and demanded to be let out of their luxury car before he fired five rounds at her. Lanez, 30, real name Daystar Peterson, denies multiple charges relating to a 2020 dispute with the Savage artist. Megan - real name Megan Pete - left a trail of blood at the scene, before getting back into the vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by police. A gun that was still warm to the touch was found on the floor near where Lanez had been sitting, prosecutor Alexander Bott said. Minutes after the shooting, a female friend texted Megan Thee Stallion’s security detail, saying: “Help Tory shot meg.” In a later phone call, Lanez “profusely apologised for his actions” and claimed he was “just too drunk,” jurors were told. Tory Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan said the jury needed to keep an open mind and this was a “case about jealousy”. He told the court he would prove the accusations were lies. Earlier hearings have been told that Megan Thee Stallion initially told doctors her injured feet had been cut on broken glass. She initially denied Lanez had shot at her, but later said she had done so for fear he would get into trouble.