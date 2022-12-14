Share:

In an embarrassing misstep for the beleaguered social media giant, Twitter incorrectly labeled official Twitter accounts for Norway as belonging instead to Nigeria, nearly 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) and a continent away

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry on Twitter Tuesday, posting a screenshot of the mixup.

The post pointed out that politicians and ministries’ official Twitter accounts were labeled as “Nigeria government organization.”

“P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt,” it added.

Since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, the company has fired about half of its staff, including people in positions vital to confirming accounts, according to numerous press reports.

The dwindling staff and restoring of Twitter accounts to controversial figures previously suspended due to breaking the rules has led to widespread criticism of Musk’s management.