FAISALABAD - The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Rodala Road police station. Police said here on Tuesday that the police after receiv

ing dacoity call signaled two suspects near railway Phattak for checking but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and managed to escape from the scene. The police chased and encircled them at some distance. The accused again opened gunshots on the team. During exchange of fire, the police Jawans overpowered both the criminals. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced commendation certificates for the team.

TWO BRICK KILNS SEALED

Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Dogar on Tuesday sealed two brick kilns over polluting environment. A spokesperson for the district administration said the AC checked installation of zigzag technologies at brick kilns and found two brick kilns in Chak No 145-GB and Chak NO 651/23GB running without technology and causing pollution.

13 SHOPS SEALED, SIX SHOPKEEPERS ARRESTED FOR DECANTING

The Civil Defence Department sealed 13 shops and arrested six shopkeepers for decanting here on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the civil defence department said a team of officials checked various shops and found gas decanting in 13 shops in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, Civil Lines, Gulberg and other parts of the city. The team sealed the shops in addition to arresting six shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the civil defence department also sealed four petrol shops and confiscated their machinery.

LIVESTOCK DEPT REGISTER 8,480 CALVES ACROSS DIVISION

The Livestock Department registered 8,480 calves during the fourth and last phase of registration process across the division under “‘Save the Calf / Calf Fattening Scheme” to increase meat production in the province. Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan on Tuesday said that after completion of registration process, the veterinary staff was recording weight of registered calves after 15 days to ascertain their health, besides provision of free vaccination, medicine and other treatments. He said that 4,230 calves had been registered under Save the Calf schemes across the division. 1,780 were registered in district Faisalabad, 610 in Toba Tek Singh, 1,150 in Jhang, and 690 in Chiniot. The department held 415 training sessions for the farmer in all the four districts in which 2,828 livestock farmers participated. He further said that under “Calf Fattening Scheme” 4,250 calves including 1,775 in Faisalabad, 625 in Toba Tek Singh, 1,150 in Jhang and 700 in Chiniot had been registered. He said that three-member monitoring teams were constituted in the division for monitoring of the registered calves according to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

ONE DIES, THREE INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE-RICKSHAW COLLISION

A man was killed while three others suffered injuries in a motorcycle-rickshaw collision here on Tandlianwala Road. According to Rescue sources, the accident claimed a life of Suleman, 22, resident of Chak No 40-GB while suffered injuries to three others— Qasim, 17, Arshad, 35, and Ali Akbar, 55, residents of the same village. The victims were shifted to hospitals to said, rescue 1122.