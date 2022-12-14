Share:

In a report published on Tuesday, it has been revealed that a bill has been introduced in the Punjab Assembly to the UHS Ordinance 2002. This amendment, if passed, would result in restricting the powers of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) as the sole institution to affiliate the private and public sector medical colleges across the province. If this is actually being done to satisfy the personal motivations and interests of a handful of lawmakers and ministers, the results of this would be catastrophic for a profession that is already plagued by myriad issues in this country. Concerned circles within the profession have raised concerns about the amendments being proposed to please and facilitate private universities of Punjab by granting them the powers to affiliate medical colleges in the province. These powers currently only lie with the UHS which was established in 2002 and was the first medical university of Punjab set up to standardise and homogenise medical education in the province. Prior to that, general universities were responsible for this oversight, and they were heavily criticised for having outdated curricula and an antiquated examination system. Sources also reveal that this move is aimed at doing away with safeguards to help promote private sector money-minting medical universities in Punjab. If this goes through, it will also threaten the survival of UHS which is solely dependent on the funds collected in the form of administrative, examination, registration charges from the affiliated institutions in the absence of any grant from the Punjab government. This would be extremely problematic for the profession in the province and would also set a terrible precedent. There can be no shortcuts for private sector universities as regulatory safeguards are extremely critical in the medical profession. It is hard to understand what the Punjab government’s plan of action is here. How is this move going to facilitate learning and improve our educational practices? Apparently, Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid has thus far refused to comment on these developments, which only adds to the mystery. Given how the health minister is widely considered to be the best person for the job, especially among the party base, she should do better than evade questions on a matter so critical to the medical profession and furnish an explanation regarding why this is even being considered in the first place.