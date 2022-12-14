Share:

LONDON - UK rail workers on Tuesday began a two-day national strike, kicking off a month of walkouts involving nurses to passport control workers that could spell Christmas misery for millions. Rush hour commuters faced a battle to get to work, while many opted to stay at home, as thousands of members of the country’s biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer. Braving the ice and snow that has already hit travellers, picketers appeared at major railway stations early Tuesday, as train services wound down and people were advised only to travel if essential. Trains were only running from 7:30 am (0730 GMT) to 6:30 pm on strike days, with just one in five services expected to run. At London’s Kings Cross station, Allan Smith, a 28-year-old web developer, said he had sympathy with the strikers, despite struggling to get to Heathrow airport. “I totally get it. It’s hard for the people at the moment,” he told AFP. Former firefighter Chris McBride, 74, blamed “incompetent government” for the chaos, with more stoppages planned between now and into the New Year. The UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, with inflation in double digits pushing up the cost of living and energy costs soaring due to the war in Ukraine. Postal workers are staging a two-day strike from Wednesday, while nurses are set to walk out for the first time in their union’s 106-year history on Thursday, again over pay. Rail workers will hold another two-day strike from Friday, when they will be joined by bus drivers, highway workers and airport baggage handlers. Border Force staff checking passports at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick will strike over Christmas.