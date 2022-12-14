Share:

The water crisis, which is Pakistan’s most urgent issue, is being ignored while the country’s financial crisis is receiving a lot of media attention. The Indus Basin aquifer is the second-most overworked subsurface water reserve in the world, according to research. The stress on the groundwater is really unsettling. It is essential for more than 60 percent of the nation’s irrigation, 70 percent of its drinking water supply, and 100 percent of its industrial output. In 2017, Pakistan ranked 8th lowest in the world, generating US$1.4 per cubic meter of water withdrawn. The Punjab province, which accounts for about 26 percent of the country’s total territory and 56 percent of its total population, has a population of 47.3 million. Lahore is referred to as Pakistan’s “beating heart” for a reason, it serves as the country’s cultural, political, economic, and social hub as well. Lahore has always been a crowded, inhabited city. The 46 KM river stretch that begins at Syphon and ends at Mohlanwal is intended to be channelised as part of a restoration project for the city called Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). Three barrages will be built, the first at the old Ravi Bridge, the second near the M-2 Crossing, and the third will be built near Mohlanwal at the lower end of this 46 km channelisation length. The goal of River Training and Channelisation is to protect the River Ravi from floods that occur on average every 1000 years (ARI). Additionally, the channel is meant to maintain the characteristics of a freshwater body of water and to have enough capacity to pass the ARI flood. These threats will further worsen the situation since our nation currently ranks among the nations with the lowest water supplies in the world. Over the coming decades, the expected loss in per capita access to surface and groundwater sources will be primarily caused by two factors: rapid population growth and urbanisation. This concept of urbanisation is eventually lowering the essence and spark of the city. Keeping in mind the adverse effects of climate change, Lahore is in dire need of a fresh start. Particularly worrisome is the possibility that climate change will have an impact on water flows within the whole Indus Basin. UNESCAP predicts that Pakistan might see a drop of more than nine percent in GDP per year because of climate change. Pakistan’s agricultural output has been badly damaged by both extreme heat waves and unexpected rains. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Pakistan’s food security is in grave danger because of the increasing frequency of such extreme weather situations. So, Pakistan is facing a triple threat: climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and food insecurity. A meaningful response must take all three of these into account. These problems are deeply connected, and if we don’t solve them, the current food security crisis will get even worse. Floods, droughts, diseases, and other effects of climate will make it harder to grow food. Recent flooding in Pakistan shows this to be true once again. Even less food will be available because people will have to move because of the weather. It’s also important to think about how farming affects the weather and natural ecosystems. Agriculture uses 70 percent of the world’s water, 50 percent of the land that people can live on, and is responsible for up to 80 percent of the loss of biodiversity. Agriculture releases a lot of methane and nitrous oxide, which contributes a lot to global warming. No progress can be made on food without first improving the climate and biodiversity. The scope of this triple danger necessitates unprecedented collaboration between governments, businesses, and non-governmental organisations. Trying to end this food crisis can’t be done without thinking about climate change and biodiversity. Instead, it should be at the centre of a big change in how the world’s food systems work as a whole.